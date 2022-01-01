Go
Toast

Patisserie Cafe - Main St Location (dollar general strip mall)

Come in and enjoy!

627 North Main st

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Muffin$2.89
Cobb Salad$9.60
Romaine lettuce, tomatoes, avocado, bacon, hard boiled egg, and crumbled blue cheese served with blue cheese dressing. *gluten free
Carnitas Sandwich$10.99
Shredded certified Angus beef with red peppers, green peppers, onions, mayo, and Monterrey jack cheddar mix cheese on Italian bread
Macarons (french)$3.50
Chicken Salad$10.59
Shredded chicken with chopped grapes, finely chopped celery, walnuts, and a mayo-poppy seed sauce with lettuce and tomatoes on a bread of your choice
cinnamon stick$2.89
Chipotle Grilled Chicken Panini$10.89
Grilled chicken, lettuce, tomatoes, onions, cucumbers, and provolone cheese with our original chipotle mayo sauce on Italian bread
Turkey and cheese$10.59
Turkey and swiss cheese with lettuce, tomatoes, and our dijon mayo on a bread of your choice
Grilled Blt$10.59
Bacon, lettuce, tomato, and mayo on grilled white bread
Santa Fe Grilled Chicken Salad$11.85
Romaine lettuce, black beans, corn, tomatoes, onions, tortilla strips, Monterey Jack–cheddar mix, and grilled chicken with our signature cilantro-lime dressing. *make gluten free without toasties ‍
See full menu

Location

627 North Main st

Mooresville NC

Sunday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Dive Bar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

ParBlu

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Epic Chophouse

No reviews yet

Epic Chophouse is a local Mooresville treasure, offering exquisite steaks and seafood, specialty cocktails, generous portions, and an atmosphere like no other near Lake Norman. Perfect for any day, any reason, special occasions, impressing clients, or just relaxing at the bar with friends old and new.

Tims Table

No reviews yet

Now Hiring! Visit the Cafe between 1pm thru 4pm to speak with a manager.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston