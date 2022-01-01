Patisserie Chanson
Nested in New York City's Flatiron District, Patisserie Chanson is a modern European café and bakery that specializes in the art of dessert making. With an open display array of innovative gourmet pastries and piquant coffee brews, Chanson is a delight to the senses serving breakfast, brunch, and lunch menus. We are committed to serving freshly prepared Michelin standard French viennoiserie and extensive drink menu. Embrace Patisserie Chanson's combination of classic European coffee shop and French bakery ambience with a wide selection of breakfast and brunch options. Our reinvented baked goods, aromatic blooming teas, and beautifully blended coffee stimulates even the most discerning palates.
SMOKED SALMON • SALADS • SANDWICHES • PASTRY
20 W 23rd St • $$
20 W 23rd St
New York NY
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 12:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 12:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 12:00 pm
