Patisserie Chanson - Greenwich
Chanson is a delight to the senses serving breakfast, brunch, and lunch menus. We are committed to serving freshly prepared Michelin standard French viennoiserie and extensive drink menu. Embrace Patisserie Chanson's combination of classic European coffee shop and French bakery ambiance with a wide selection of breakfast and brunch options. Our reinvented baked goods, aromatic blooming teas, and beautifully blended coffee stimulate even the most discerning palates.
355 GREENWICH ST
Popular Items
Location
355 GREENWICH ST
NEW YORK NY
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Nearby restaurants
Serafina Tribeca
Come on in and enjoy!
Jungsik
Come in and enjoy!
Chanson Le Salon - Greenwich
Come in and enjoy!
Le Pain Quotidien
Le Pain Quotidien means the daily bread. And to us, that means everything. It’s much more than mere sustenance; it’s a way of life. As our loaves emerge from the ovens, warm and fragrant, friends gather around our communal tables to share in the time-honored tradition of breaking bread.