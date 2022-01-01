Go
Toast

Patisserie Chanson - Greenwich

Chanson is a delight to the senses serving breakfast, brunch, and lunch menus. We are committed to serving freshly prepared Michelin standard French viennoiserie and extensive drink menu. Embrace Patisserie Chanson's combination of classic European coffee shop and French bakery ambiance with a wide selection of breakfast and brunch options. Our reinvented baked goods, aromatic blooming teas, and beautifully blended coffee stimulate even the most discerning palates.

355 GREENWICH ST

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Turkey Croissant$9.00
Almond Croissant$7.50
Chicken Sandwich$13.00
Ham & Cheese Baguette$13.00
Messy Croissant$8.50
The Ultimate Chocolate Pastry with luxurious Valrhona chocolate filling inside of a chocolate croissant and covered with chocolate ganache.
Turkey Croissant Sandwich$9.00
Eggs, Avocado-mayonnaise
Pain Au Chocolat$6.00
Chocolate Croissant
Kouign Amann (Chocolate Almond)$8.00
Kouign Amann$7.00
Croissant$5.00
Traditional French Croissant
See full menu

Location

355 GREENWICH ST

NEW YORK NY

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Serafina Tribeca

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Jungsik

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Chanson Le Salon - Greenwich

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Le Pain Quotidien

No reviews yet

Le Pain Quotidien means the daily bread. And to us, that means everything. It’s much more than mere sustenance; it’s a way of life. As our loaves emerge from the ovens, warm and fragrant, friends gather around our communal tables to share in the time-honored tradition of breaking bread.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston