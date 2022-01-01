Go
Patisserie Fouet

Meaning “whisk,” Fouet introduces innovative French desserts and pastries with Japanese ingredients and flair. Chef Yoshie Shirakawa and her team invite you to indulge in their unique interpretation on conventional cuisine in a patisserie by day and dessert bar by night.

15 East 13th Street

Location

New York NY

Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
