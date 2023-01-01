Patrick Douds Pub - 7304 Main Street
Open today 7:30 AM - 12:00 AM
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|7:30 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|7:30 am - 12:00 am
|Tuesday
|7:30 am - 12:00 am
|Wednesday
|7:30 am - 12:00 am
|Thursday
|7:30 am - 12:00 am
|Friday
|7:30 am - 12:00 am
|Saturday
|7:30 am - 12:00 am
Location
7304 Main Street, Mackinac Island MI 49757
Gallery
Photos coming soon!
Similar restaurants in your area
Millie's on Main - 7294 Main Street
No Reviews
7294 Main Street Mackinac Island, MI 49757
View restaurant
Kingston Kitchen at the Village Inn
4.5 • 1,048
1384 Hoban St Mackinac Island, MI 49757
View restaurant