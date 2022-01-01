Go
Toast

Patrick Henry's Pub & Grille

Located in the heart of Church Hill, we serve delicious American favorites in a fun, inviting atmosphere.
We offer a wide variety of traditional American fare made from fresh, quality ingredients. From our famous Chicken Parmesan to our juicy burgers and hand-breaded onion rings, Patrick Henry’s Pub & Grille offers something for everyone.
Our Pub & Grille resides in the Patrick Henry Inn. This pre-Civil War Inn, which stands on Historic Church Hill, features a restaurant, an English pub and garden patio. The casual dining atmosphere provides a comfortable dining experience for all fellow patriots.
Got an event coming up? We accommodate private parties, business luncheons, delivered box lunches, rehearsal dinners and walk-ins.
Located just a block from St. John’s Church, the location of Patrick Henry’s famous speech, “Give me liberty, or give me death,” we prefer to think of the establishment as a revolution in food, fun and spirits. We hope to see you soon!

GRILL

2300 E Broad Street • $$

Avg 4.4 (716 reviews)

Popular Items

House Salad$9.00
Baby Arugala, Quinoa, Sunflower Seeds, Dried Cherries, Red Onion, Goat Cheese, Basil Lemon Dressing (gf)(v)
Chicken Tenders App$10.50
The Patrick Henry$15.00
Bacon, Pimento Cheese, Pepper Jelly
Hot Chicken Wrap$14.00
Hot Honey Sauce, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Brown Ale Bleu Cheese Aioli
The Classic$13.00
American Cheese, Lettuce, Tomato, Onions, & Pickles
Fish & Chips$17.00
Beer battered Cod, House Cut Fries, Slaw, Worcestershire Aioli.
Hand Cut Fries$4.50
Chicken Tenders$16.00
Hand Breaded, Choice of Sauce, Fries and Collard Greens
Hot Chicken Pizza$16.00
Fried Chicken, Hot Honey Hot Sauce, Pimento Cheese Queso, Pickles, Ranch Drizzle
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Divey
Wi-Fi
Gift Cards
Table Service
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Digital Payments
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Outdoor Seating
Pet Friendly
Takeout

Location

2300 E Broad Street

Richmond VA

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Liberty Public House

No reviews yet

Brunch, Lunch & Dinner, all day every day!

Riverbend Coffee Company

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Riverbend Roastery

No reviews yet

Church Hill's finest house roasted coffee with a bagel & a scone!

Cobra Burger

No reviews yet

YOI it's an fkn burger!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston