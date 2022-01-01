Go
Patricks 1481

Come on in and enjoy!

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

1481 Main St • $$

Avg 4.3 (891 reviews)

Popular Items

COBB SALAD$15.00
Grilled Chicken Breast, Bacon, Avocado, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomatoes, and Crumbled Bleu Cheese on Fresh Field Greens served with your Choice of Dressing
HAMBURGER$12.00
BEYOND BURGER$15.00
100% Plant Based Beyond Burger
SOUTH BEACH BURGER SALAD$13.50
Our Famous 1/2lb Burger on a Tossed Salad served with your Choice of Dressing
1481 SALAD$16.00
Grilled Chicken Breast with Strawberries, Grapes, Sliced Almonds, Dried Cranberries, and Goat Cheese on Fresh Field Greens served with Vinaigrette Dressing
ROUNDABOUT BURGER$15.00
Roasted Red Peppers, Portabello Mushrooms, and Melted Mozzarella Cheese
BACON CHEESE BURGER$14.00
BRONX BOMBER BURGER$14.00
Barbeque Sauce, Swiss Cheese, and Grilled Onions
TENDERLOIN STEAK TIPS$16.00
Grilled Marinated Tenderloin Steak Tips served with Patrick's Famous Caesar Salad and a Side of Fries
CHEESE BURGER$13.00
Choice of American, Cheddar, Swiss, Monterey Jack, or Bleu Cheese
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1481 Main St

Sarasota FL

Sunday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
