Patrick's Pub

26 Bank Row

Popular Items

Winter Solstice$14.50
Mixed greens with dried cranberries, walnuts, fresh pear, brie, shallots and grilled chicken. Served with homemade maple dijon dressing.
Pub Club$12.00
A triple decker! Thinly sliced turkey breast with lettuce, tomato, bacon, and mayo on your choice of bread.
Chicken Almondine$19.00
Chicken breast encrusted in an almond breading, baked and topped with hollandaise. Served with a starch choice, seasonal vegetable, & garden salad.
Nachos Supreme$11.50
Tortilla chips topped with lettuce, tomato, onion, olives, jalapenos, and a blend of jack and cheddar cheese with homemade salsa and sour cream.
Patrick's Burger$12.00
A half pound handmade burger grilled to order.
Buffalo Wrap$12.00
Spicy breaded chicken tossed in hot sauce and blue cheese dressing with lettuce, tomato, and red onion.
Caesar Salad$10.00
Romaine lettuce, croutons, and fresh grated parmesan cheese tossed in a creamy caesar dressing.
26 Bank Row

Pittsfield MA

SundayClosed
Monday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
