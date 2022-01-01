Go
  • Patriot Seafoods Curbside Seafood Market

Patriot Seafoods Curbside Seafood Market

Wholesale Seafood Distributor & Retail Curbside Pickup To The Public.
We have fresh seafood, live lobsters, fresh lobster meat, shellfish, shrimp, appetizers, casseroles and more delicacies of the deep. Don't forget to check out The Patriot Lobster Clam Bake to take home, just add water and cook on your stove in it's own cooking pot.

48 BROADWAY

Popular Items

Steamer Clams, Ipswich - MA 2 Lbs.$9.00
2 Pound Fresh Steamer (Soft Shell) Clams. Cook in boiling water until open, reserve clam broth. Open clam, dunk in hot clam broth and dunk in hot butter, pop in your mouth and enjoy the taste of New England's finest clam!
Large Haddock Fillets - Skinless$16.00
Fresh Long Line Marine Steward Council Certified Sustainable Large to Extra Skinless Haddock Fillets. Fillets range from 1 1/4 Lb. to 2 Lbs. each. Invoice may reflect an adjustment after the fish is weighed.
"Patriot" Clam Chowder Homemade - 16 oz$12.00
Homemade New England Clam Chowder made with fresh North Atlantic Ocean Clams, Yukon Gold Potatoes and a lot of love. 1 Pint for $10 each.
Cod Loin - Captain's Cut Per Lb. (Fresh)$15.95
Fresh Marine Steward Council (MSC) Certified sustainable hook & line caught fresh Large Cod Loin - Skinless Captain's Cut Top Loin. Sold by the Pound.
"The Real Deal" Stuffed Clams - 2 pack (2 x 5 oz)$9.99
"The Real Deal" Stuffed Clams - 2 Pack
Made locally in Danvers, MA with a lot of New England Sea Clams.
Cooking Preparation:
Keep Frozen until ready to use. Preheat oven to 375 F. Bake in oven for 35 minutes. Oven temps and times may vary. Internal temperature of 170 F.
Contains: Raw Clams, Milk, Wheat & Soy.
Local Small Haddock Fillets (Schrod)$13.99
Fresh Local Small Schrod Haddock Fillet - Small Wild Caught. Product of the USA.
$12 Bucks-U-Shuck Oysters (Dozen)$12.00
$12 Bucks-U-Shuck Oysters - Manager's Choice
(12 Oysters)
Sword Steak - Lbs. (Fresh)$24.95
Fresh Sword Fish Steak
20/30 "Medium" Sea Scallops$24.95
Fresh North Atlantic All Natural Sea Scallops 100% Natural - "Medium" 20/30 count per Lb. Great for scallops wrapped in bacon, fried or sautéed, in pasta and stuffing.
Faroe Island Salmon Fillet$18.95
Fresh Faroe Island Salmon Fillet - Skin On. Farmed in the Atlantic Faroe Islands. "Sashimi Quality" For more info go to: http://salmon-from-the-faroe-islands.com/
*Weight may be different after packing and will reflect on the invoice.
See full menu

Location

SALEM MA

SundayClosed
Monday9:00 am - 4:30 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 4:30 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 4:30 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 4:30 pm
Friday9:00 am - 4:30 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 3:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

