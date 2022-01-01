Go
The Patriotic Pig

3900 Rufe Snow Dr Suite A

Popular Items

Peach Cobbler$4.00
Mac-n-Cheese
Fresh & creamy four-cheese mac-n-cheese.
Brisket$26.00
All-Natural, Prime-Grade, Black Angus Beef. Price shown is per pound.(To order 1/4lb or 1/2 lb, simply type in .25 or .5)
2 Meat Plate$18.00
Any two meats, two sides dinner roll, and BBQ sauce on the side. (2/3 lb meat total). Please choose 2 different meats. If you would like double or triple the meat, please consider a 1 or 2 meat plate and add any extra meat by the 1/4 pound.
1 Meat Plate$16.00
Your choice of meat, two sides, dinner roll and BBQ sauce on the side. (1/2 lb meat total).
Mac Bowl$13.00
BIG bowl of mac-n-cheese topped with the meat of your choice.
Banana Pudding$4.00
The OG Burger$13.00
Our burgers are house-ground and pressed using our Prime-grade brisket which makes them better than a regular burger. Includes your choice of side. All toppings will come on the side.
1 Meat Sandwich$8.00
Any one meat served on a brioche bun with your choice of sauce on the side.
Family BBQ Meal$79.00
3 Meats (2.5 lbs total), 4 sides, your choice of bread and sauces. Feeds 4-5 people. Must choose 3 different meats. Additional meat can be purchased by the 1/4 pound.
Location

North Richland H TX

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
