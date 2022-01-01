Go
Patro's Pizza - Subs & Wings

Come in and enjoy pizza, subs, and Wings!
Our Pizza has been making customers happy for over 10 years! Our tradition of excellent cuisine and a fast family service. What separates us from large chain restaurants is we believe in investing in our community and putting customer service before anything. Our mission is to put a smile on every face entering and exiting Patro's Pizzeria.

2334 North Charles Street

Popular Items

14" Large Cheese Pizza$11.99
Our Secret Recipe Pizza Sauce with an extra amount of Our Special Blend Cheeses
Mozzarella Sticks (5pcs)$5.99
10" Small Cheese Pizza$7.99
Our Secret Recipe Pizza Sauce with an extra amount of Our Special Blend Cheeses
15pcs Buffalo Party Wings$17.99
Philly Cheesesteak Sub (12")$12.99
Fried Mushroom (15pcs)$4.99
French Fries
(#5) 12" Medium Cheese$8.99
1 Med, 1 Topping Pizza & Choice of can soda
12pcs Buffalo Party Wings$14.99
Bottle Coke$1.99
Location

2334 North Charles Street

Baltimore MD

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
