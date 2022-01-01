Pats Barbecue
Open today 11:00 AM - 8:00 PM
No reviews yet
155 West Commonwealth Avenue
South Salt Lake, UT 84115
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Location
155 West Commonwealth Avenue, South Salt Lake UT 84115
Loading...
Nearby restaurants
Beehive Distillery
Come in and enjoy!
Grid City Beer Works
Grid City Beer Works is now accepting online food ordering!
*16oz cans available to-go at the brewery*
Beehive Retail
Come in and enjoy!
Level Crossing Brewing Company
We are open!