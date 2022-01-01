Go
Pat's Oak Manor

Open today 10:30 AM - 10:00 PM

StarStarStarStarHalf

452 Reviews

$

1804 15TH AVE

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, WI 53172

Hours

Directions

Attributes and Amenities

check markCasual
check markHappy Hour
check markCozy
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markOnline Ordering
check markSolo Dining
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markFast Service
check markCatering
check markHigh Chairs
check markOutdoor Seating
check markTakeout

All hours

Sunday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 10:00 pm

Location

1804 15TH AVE, SOUTH MILWAUKEE WI 53172

Directions

