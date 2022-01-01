Go
Pats Pizza - Bar Harbor

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

6 Pleasant St • $

Avg 5 (56 reviews)

Popular Items

BYO Calzone$9.20
Steak & Cheese Sub$10.75
14" Cheese$14.10
14" Pepperoni$14.75
Cindy Salad$13.60
9" Cheese$7.95
LG Bread Sticks w/ Cheese$9.80
SM Bread Sticks w/ Cheese$5.95
Wings (Full)$19.50
9" Pepperoni$8.40
Attributes and Amenities

Sports
Seating
Reservations
Wheelchair Accessible
Table Service
TV
Takeout

Location

6 Pleasant St

Bar Harbor ME

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Bar Harbor Beer Works

Cherrystones

