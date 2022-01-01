Go
Pattaya Thai

2794-2 Gulf to Bay Blvd

Popular Items

Pad Thai$8.95
Rice noodles combined with egg, scallions, peanuts and bean sprouts
Pad Thai$11.95
Rice noodles combined with egg, scallions, peanuts and bean sprouts
Pot Stickers$6.95
Choice of pork or chicken dumplings, pan-fried
Fried Rice$11.95
Stir-fried rice combined with eggs, onions and carrots
Egg Rolls$3.95
Ground pork and mix vegetables wrapped in an egg roll sheet and deep-fried. Served with sweet chili sauc
Spring Rolls$2.95
Vegetable spring roll deep-fried and served with raspberry sauce
Tom Kha$3.95
A classic Thai soup made with lemongrass, creamy coconut milk, fresh mushrooms, scallions and red onions
Pattaya Fried Rice$9.95
Stir-fried rice with slices of pineapples, cashew nuts, onions, peppers, scallions and carrots
Sodas$1.50
Tom Yum$3.95
A traditional Thai soup cooked with lemongrass, fresh mushrooms, scallions and red onions
Location

Clearwater FL

SundayClosed
Monday10:45 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:45 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:45 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday10:45 am - 2:30 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

