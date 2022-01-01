Go
Pattaya Restaurant

Thai Cuisine

4040 Locust Street

Popular Items

Pad Thai$12.00
Rice Noodle, Egg, Tofu, Bean Sprouts, Peanuts
Panang Curry (Spicy)$12.00
Coconut Panang Curry, Bell Pepper, Peanuts
Vegetable Spring Roll (2 pcs.)$5.00
Mixed Vegetables, Tofu, Sweet & Sour Sauce
Pad See Ew$12.00
Rice Noodle, Egg, Chinese Broccoli, Sweet Soy Sauce
Pork Spring Roll (2 pcs.)$5.00
Pork, Vegetables, Sweet & Sour Sauce
Drunken Noodle (Pad Kee Mao) (Spicy)$12.00
Rice Noodle, Onion, Bell Pepper, Thai Basil, Chili Paste Sauce
Chicken Dumplings$7.00
Chicken, Vegetables, Garlic Soy Sauce
Bottled House-Made Thai Ice Tea$4.00
Fried Rice$12.00
Egg, Diced Vegetable
Red Curry (Spicy)$12.00
Coconut Red Curry, Bamboo Shoots, Bell Pepper, Thai Basil
Location

4040 Locust Street

Philadelphia PA

Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
