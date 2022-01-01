Patterson Public House
Come visit and enjoy our local and seasonal menu in a relaxed, casual atmosphere.
SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
2901 E. Baltimore St. • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
2901 E. Baltimore St.
Baltimore MD
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:00 am
Nearby restaurants
O'Donnell's Pub
Come in and enjoy!
Avenue Sushi
Come in and enjoy! NOW offering delivery!
Snake Hill
Local Highlandtown Restaurant Tavern w/ over 20 gourmet sausages, salads and bar fare. Full Bar w/ booze, wine and over 80 beers avail to-go!
Baltimore Taphouse
Come in and enjoy!