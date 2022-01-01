Go
Patterson Public House

Come visit and enjoy our local and seasonal menu in a relaxed, casual atmosphere.

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

2901 E. Baltimore St. • $$

Avg 4.5 (27 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Upscale
Casual
Formal
Happy Hour
Cozy
Kid-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
Solo Dining
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

2901 E. Baltimore St.

Baltimore MD

Sunday11:00 am - 3:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:00 am
