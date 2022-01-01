Go
Patty and The Dogs Food Truck

Home of Best Dogs In Town, Hand Smashed Patty(s) and Creamy Gelato Treats.

3500 Latrobe Drive

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Elote Corn Salad$3.85
An ode to Mexican street corn, roasted corn, chili lime mayo, fresh cilantro and crumbled cotija cheese.
BYO Dog$5.35
1/6lb. All Beef Hot Dog Topped The Way You Want!
Brown Lab$6.75
1/6 lb. All Beef Hot Dog with Chili, Shredded White Cheddar Cheese & Diced Onion on a Toasted Split Top Bun
The Pitty$7.65
1/6 lb. All Beef Hot Dog with Penny's Jalapeno Pimento Cheese & A Whole Strip of Applewood Bacon on a Toasted Split Top Bun
Carolina Dingo$6.75
1/6 lb. All Beef Hot Dog with Chili, Mustard & Southern Slaw on a Toasted Split Top Bun
St. Bernard$8.25
1/4 lb. Sweet Italian Sausage, Basil Garlic Aioli & Grilled Onions and Peppers on a Warm Hoagie Roll
Classic Patty
1/4 lb. Angus Beef Patty, P&D’s Throwback Sauce, House Dill Pickles, Sliced Tomato, Shredded Lettuce & Diced Onion on a Toasted Brioche Bun
Kettle Chips - Sea Salt$2.50
Turkey Patty
1/4 lb. All Turkey Patty, Chipotle Mayo, House Dill Pickles, Sliced Tomato, Shredded Lettuce & Diced Onion on a Toasted Brioche Bun
(image shown with Applewood Bacon & White Wisc. Cheddar)
Border Collie$5.35
1/6 lb. All Beef Hot Dog with Ketchup, Relish & Mustard on a Toasted Split Top Bun
Location

3500 Latrobe Drive

Charlotte NC

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
