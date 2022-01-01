Go
Main picView gallery

Patty Cakes Restaurant & Bakery

Open today 7:00 AM - 8:00 PM

review star

No reviews yet

214 W. Wexford Ave.

Buckley, MI 49620

Pickup

pickup bag icon

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

See full menu

All hours

Sunday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 8:00 pm

Location

214 W. Wexford Ave., Buckley MI 49620

Directions

Gallery

Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Common Grounds Kitchen & Tap
orange starNo Reviews
103 N Eugene St. Mesick, MI 49668
View restaurantnext
The Lodge - Simple Adventures- Interlochen State Park
orange starNo Reviews
4167 M-137 Interlochen, MI 49643
View restaurantnext
Incredible Mo's - 1355 Silver Lake Crossings Blvd
orange starNo Reviews
1355 Silver Lake Crossings Blvd Grawn, MI 49637
View restaurantnext
Cast Iron Kitchen of TC South
orange starNo Reviews
273 US-31 S Traverse City, MI 49685
View restaurantnext
Cast Iron Kitchen of Manton
orange starNo Reviews
110 W Main Street Manton, MI 49663
View restaurantnext
Peegeos
orange star4.0 • 248
525 High Lake Rd Traverse City, MI 49696
View restaurantnext
Map

More near Buckley

Traverse City

Avg 4.5 (32 restaurants)

Cadillac

Avg 3.9 (15 restaurants)

Frankfort

Avg 4.5 (9 restaurants)

Kalkaska

Avg 4.1 (3 restaurants)

Leland

Avg 5 (7 restaurants)

Northport

Avg 4.7 (3 restaurants)

Ludington

Avg 3.7 (5 restaurants)

Muskegon

Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)

Midland

Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Patty Cakes Restaurant & Bakery

orange starNo Reviews

Pickup

pickup bag icon
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston