Go
Toast

Patty Flemings Irish Pub

Homemade soups, house roasted meats, fresh hand pattied burgers and more. We believe that extra step is totally worth it!

6540 State St

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Fish & Chips$13.99
Rodeo Burger$9.99
Cheese Sticks$6.99
Burger$8.99
Chicken Alfredo$14.99
Fish & Chips (Basket)$10.99
12 Boneless Wings$12.99
6 Boneless Wings$7.99
Pretzel Bites W/Cheese$8.99
(Kids) Chicken Fingers$6.00
See full menu

Location

6540 State St

Saginaw MI

Sunday10:30 am - 9:15 pm, 11:00 pm - 2:00 am
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday10:45 am - 9:15 pm
Thursday10:45 am - 9:15 pm
Friday10:45 am - 9:15 pm
Saturday10:45 am - 9:15 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Bytes Fusion Grill

No reviews yet

MIXTURE OF DIFFERENT CUISINE OF FRESH HOMEMADE FOOD.
MADE TO ORDER & MADE WITH LOVE!
LET'S GET BACK TO BASICS!

The Souper Cafe

No reviews yet

Welcome to the Souper Café Saginaw Online. We are a locally owned restaurant in Saginaw, with another location in Bay City, specializing in Freshmade Soups, Sandwiches, Salads, and Wraps!!

Coty's Landing

No reviews yet

Thank you for your continued support. It is an honor to serve you!

Good Time's Pizza

No reviews yet

Online ordering available !!!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston