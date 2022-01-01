Go
Toast

City Foundry Group - Patty's Cheesecakes

We make you cheese!

3730 FOREST PARK AVE

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

3730 FOREST PARK AVE

ST. LOUIS MO

Sunday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

4 HENS CREOLE KITCHEN

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

City Foundry Group - Poptimism

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

City Foundry Group - Press Waffle

No reviews yet

A NEW WAY TO WAFFLE! Come visit us! Bring a friend, have a waffle and a steaming cup of Perks Beanery coffee and stay a while!

INTERGALACTIC

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston