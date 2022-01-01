Go
Patty Shack

Great Food Made Fast

1000 Hylan Dr. Suite D3

Popular Items

Large Fries$4.50
Combo Plate (1 Burger + 1 Red Hot)$10.99
Double CHZ$7.00
Fish Fry Battered (Friday Only)$15.00
Cheeseburger Plate$11.99
2 Cheeseburger patties over your choice of 2 sides, topped with your choice of toppings.
Small Fries$3.50
20oz Ginger Ale$2.50
Single CHZ$6.00
Patty Shack Special$12.00
Double Patty with Mayo, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, onions, ketchup on a house bun. Includes Large Fries and Beverage.
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$6.50
Location

1000 Hylan Dr. Suite D3

Henrietta NY

Sunday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 8:30 pm
