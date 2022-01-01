Patty Shack
Great Food Made Fast
1000 Hylan Dr. Suite D3
Popular Items
Location
1000 Hylan Dr. Suite D3
Henrietta NY
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 8:30 pm
Nearby restaurants
Rachel's Mediteranean Grill
Since day one, we've been committed to providing our loyal customers the quality they deserve, at a price they can afford and a waiting time they can actually tolerate.
b.good
Come in and enjoy!
Nothing Bundt Cakes - 0423
Nothing Bundt Cakes
Wings Over
Come on in and enjoy!