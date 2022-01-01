Go
Patty Wagon

Locally owned OKC gourmet burger restaurant proudly serving Certified Angus Beef®, fresh produce, hand-cut fries with everything made to order! Located at NW 35th a N May Ave. Come in a build the burger of your dreams!

SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

3600 N MAY AVE • $$

Avg 4.7 (1882 reviews)

Attributes and Amenities

Family-Friendly
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Parking
Online Ordering
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Drive-Thru
Takeout

Location

OKLAHOMA CITY OK

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

