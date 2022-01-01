Patty Wagon
Locally owned OKC gourmet burger restaurant proudly serving Certified Angus Beef®, fresh produce, hand-cut fries with everything made to order! Located at NW 35th a N May Ave. Come in a build the burger of your dreams!
SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • HOT DOGS • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
3600 N MAY AVE • $$
Attributes and Amenities
Location
3600 N MAY AVE
OKLAHOMA CITY OK
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Nearby restaurants
Frankies OKC
Come in and enjoy!
Red Dragon Express
We specialize in tasty food, mostly from scratch. We leave the noodle making to the pros.
MA DER LAO KITCHEN
Come in and enjoy!
Neon
Come in and enjoy!