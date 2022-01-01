Patty's Place
Welcome to fine dining in a relaxed atmosphere!
500 Pacific Coast Hwy
Location
Seal Beach CA
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
|Monday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
|Friday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 1:00 am
