Go
Toast

Patty's Place

Welcome to fine dining in a relaxed atmosphere!

500 Pacific Coast Hwy

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

500 Pacific Coast Hwy

Seal Beach CA

Sunday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Monday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Tuesday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Wednesday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Thursday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Friday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Saturday9:00 am - 1:00 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Water's Edge Wine Bar & Lounge

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

The Boathouse on the Bay

No reviews yet

The Boathouse on the Bay is a unique Long Beach restaurant offering waterfront dining at its finest! Owned and operated by residents of Long Beach, the atmosphere is warm and inviting and it's where people meet people. Style, class & romance intrigue your senses at our Long Beach steak and seafood restaurant with service and cuisine that is second to none

Glory Days Beachside Grill

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Yucatan Grill

No reviews yet

A taste of Mexico and the Caribbean!
Great Food. Great Memories.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston