Go
Toast

Patunia's Food Truck

100% Meat-free kitchen serving comfort food, casually.

3248 HIGHWAY 155

No reviews yet

Popular Items

"Beef" Empanada - (VG)$3.00
Made from scratch smoked paprika crust filled with seasoned, marinated "beef" filling, red and green peppers - baked or fried.
Vegan Mac N Cheese$5.00
Penne pasta in a house made Vegan cheese sauce.
The Best Grilled Cheese (VG)$10.00
Marinated and roasted chick'n, veggie bacon, cheddar, swiss, provolone and avocado - grilled.
Smoked Chick'n Empanada - (V)$3.00
Made from scratch seasoned crust filled with marinated smoked chick'n, red peppers, celery and garlic - fried.
Jammin' Jambalaya-panada (V)$5.00
Large jambalaya filled empanada, baked and served with vegan Remoulade.
French Toast Sandwich (VG)$10.00
Two fried eggs, veggie bacon, provolone and pepper jack cheese sandwiched between two slices of homemade cinnamon french toast. Served with powdered sugar and 100% pure maple syrup.
Chick'n Little - (V)(SF)$10.00
Pot Pie - Chick'n, carrots, celery, sweet peas in a savory filling, baked in a made from scratch vegan pie crust.
Don't Cluck with Me (V)(SF)$14.00
Lightly battered, soy free cutlet deep fried and served with our signature vegan mac, seasoned fried brussels, house-made vegan smoked paprika aioli and BBQ sauce.
Vegan Brat w/Side$12.00
One slow-cooked Vegan Brat on a toasted hoagie roll covered in house-made garlic aioli, sauteed red and green peppers, served with seasoned french fries. Sub vegan mac n cheese or fried brussels for an additional charge.
Fried Brussels Sprouts$5.00
Deep fried Brussels sprouts, lightly seasoned and served with a side of house made vegan aioli.
See full menu

Location

3248 HIGHWAY 155

LOCUST GROVE GA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
FridayClosed
SaturdayClosed
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Gezzo's West Coast Burrito - Locust Grove

No reviews yet

We serve fresh West Coast Burritos, Tacos and more with friendly service! Come in and enjoy!

Rock N Roll Sushi

No reviews yet

Rock out with your chopsticks out!

A Cup Of Comfort Breakfast Bistro

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

French Market & Tavern

No reviews yet

Eat + Drink + Shop

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston