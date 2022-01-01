Go
Toast

Patxi's Pizza

Come in and enjoy!

PIZZA • SALADS

1598 E 17th Ave • $$

Avg 4.3 (2529 reviews)

Popular Items

14" BYO PAN$23.00
See full menu

Attributes and Amenities

Casual
Groups
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Seating
Reservations
Bike Parking
Delivery
Parking
Online Ordering
TV
High Chairs
Catering
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

Location

1598 E 17th Ave

Denver CO

Sunday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Monday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Tuesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Wednesday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Thursday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 8:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

La Bouche Wine bar

No reviews yet

The only french & american wine bar experience!

The District Marketplace

No reviews yet

Come on in and enjoy!

Sullivan Scrap Kitchen

No reviews yet

Sullivan Scrap Kitchen is a casual eatery with a focus on reducing food waste. Our mission is to utilize and promote sustainability in food practices, community partnerships, and employees. We collaborate with community resources to decrease food waste and increase our communities’ access to sustainable and delicious nose-to-tail and root to tip cuisine.

The Mansion

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston