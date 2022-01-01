Paul French Bakery & Cafe

Go
A fast-casual French café. Eating well to live well since 1889. Good food, good people. PAUL is the product of a family of bakers from Northern France. For more than five generations, PAUL has been perpetuating the love of bread, sharing, and simple pleasures.

555 13th Street

Popular Items

Baguette Sandwich Platter For 10$55.00
A selection of mini sandwiches serving 10 people– includes poppy, chicken & mustard; chicken, bacon & stilton; albacore tuna salad; salami & gherkin; and tomato & mozzarella sandwiches.
Chocolate Praline Yule Log Half(Serve 4)$24.99
this impressive centerpiece dessert features bavaroise cream made with 70% dark chocolate, crispy praline pieces, cocoa genoise, and almond dacquoise biscuit. Finished with a mirror chocolate glaze, it is decorated with dark chocolate curls and decorative dark chocolate end plaques. Up to 8 portions.
Scrambled Eggs$12.99
Three eggs scrambled, served with a side of fresh greens, and baguette slice.
Chocolate Yule Log Full (Serve 8)$39.99
Large Vanilla Macaron$7.99
The supreme French delicacy, the gourmet version: two shells meringue with a generous diameter filled with vanilla cream.
Sausage, Egg & Cheese Croissant$6.99
Sausage, egg, and cheddar cheese on a warm croissant.
Croissant$3.99
Over a hundred years of experience from our family of French bakers have gone into creating the perfect croissant – rich and tasty with a crisp crust and a deliciously soft center.
Cafe Latte Medium$4.09
Cappuccino Medium$4.09
Location

555 13th Street

Washington DC

SundayClosed
Monday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 5:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
Le Pain Quotidien

Le Pain Quotidien means the daily bread. And to us, that means everything. It’s much more than mere sustenance; it’s a way of life. As our loaves emerge from the ovens, warm and fragrant, friends gather around our communal tables to share in the time-honored tradition of breaking bread.

&pizza

Come in and enjoy!

Stan's Restaurant

“Meet me at Stan’s,” has been the tradition for three generations of devoted customers who gather for happy hour, watching sporting events, celebrating special occasions or just to chill with friends after work.

Sweet Leaf -

honest food made from scratch - breakfast, bowls, toasts, sandwiches, smoothies, froyo, ice cream - family owned - community cafe

