Paul French Bakery & Cafe

A fast-casual French café. Eating well to live well since 1889. Good food, good people. PAUL is the product of a family of bakers from Northern France. For more than five generations, PAUL has been perpetuating the love of bread, sharing, and simple pleasures.

SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES

4760 Bethesda Ave • $$

Avg 4.5 (189 reviews)

Popular Items

Cafe Latte Medium$4.09
Donuts, Cheese Puffs, Viens$10.00
Croissant$3.99
A firm favorite at breakfast or as a snack with coffee or tea, Wonderful and warm from the oven.
Cheese Danish Croissant$4.99
Paul French croissant meets American cheese danish in our original masterpiece, destined to become a new classic.
Chocolate Almond Croissant$4.79
Large Vanilla Macaron$7.99
The supreme French delicacy, the gourmet version: two shells meringue with a generous diameter filled with vanilla cream.
French Onion Soup$6.99
Caramelized, julienne-cut onions in a rich, beef stock, chopped thyme, and a pinch of sea salt topped with swiss cheese.
Chocolate Croissants$3.99
A firm favorite at breakfast or as a snack with coffee or tea, Wonderful and warm from the oven.
Almond Croissant$4.59
A PAUL croissant filled with frangipane (almond-flavored sweet pastry cream), smothered with flaked almonds and baked. Please note: this product contains alcohol.
Attributes and Amenities

Loyalty and Reward Programs
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Parking
Online Ordering
Digital Payments
Seating
Delivery
Catering
Takeout

Location

4760 Bethesda Ave

Bethesda MD

Sunday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 7:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

