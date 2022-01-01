Go
Paul French Bakery & Cafe

A fast-casual French café. Eating well to live well since 1889. Good food, good people. PAUL is the product of a family of bakers from Northern France. For more than five generations, PAUL has been perpetuating the love of bread, sharing, and simple pleasures.

SEAFOOD • MACARONS

1000 Connecticut Ave NW • $$

Avg 4.1 (59 reviews)

Popular Items

Salmon & Egg Croissant$9.99
Smoked salmon, lemon spread, lettuce, tomato, and hard-boiled egg on a croissant.
Ham, Egg & Cheese Croissant$6.29
Paris ham, egg, and cheddar cheese on a warm croissant.
Gourmandise$4.69
Buttery pastry filled with vanilla custard cream and dark chocolate drops.
Fruit Salad Cup$6.99
Seasonal fruit salad.
Croque Monsieur$12.99
Paris ham, swiss cheese, and bechamel sauce between two crispy slices of bread topped with butter. Served with a side salad.
Smart Water$3.49
Ham & Cheese Croissant$5.49
Paris ham and swiss on a warm croissant.
Croissant$3.99
A firm favorite at breakfast or as a snack with coffee or tea, Wonderful and warm from the oven.
Donuts, Cheese Puffs, Viens$10.00
Chocolate Croissants$3.99
A firm favorite at breakfast or as a snack with coffee or tea, Wonderful and warm from the oven.
Attributes and Amenities

Seating
Loyalty and Reward Programs
Delivery
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Catering
Online Ordering
Takeout

Location

1000 Connecticut Ave NW

Washington DC

SundayClosed
Monday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
