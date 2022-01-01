Go
Toast

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

A fast-casual French café. Eating well to live well since 1889. Good food, good people. PAUL is the product of a family of bakers from Northern France. For more than five generations, PAUL has been perpetuating the love of bread, sharing, and simple pleasures.

1275 K Street NW

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Almond Croissant$4.59
A PAUL croissant filled with frangipane (almond-flavored sweet pastry cream), smothered with flaked almonds and baked. Please note: this product contains alcohol.
Gourmandise$4.69
Buttery pastry filled with vanilla custard cream and dark chocolate drops.
Cheese Danish Croissant$4.99
Paul French croissant meets American cheese danish in our original masterpiece, destined to become a new classic.
Croissant$3.99
A firm favorite at breakfast or as a snack with coffee or tea, Wonderful and warm from the oven.
Sausage, Egg & Cheese Croissant$6.99
Sausage, egg, and cheddar cheese on a warm croissant.
Chocolate Cookie$2.49
Tomato & Mozzarella (V)$11.99
Fresh mozzarella, lettuce, tomato & pesto sauce on a mixed olive bread.
Deep River Crinkle Cut Chips Plain$3.29
Fruit Salad Cup$6.99
Seasonal fruit salad.
Ham, Egg & Cheese Croissant$6.29
Paris ham, egg, and cheddar cheese on a warm croissant.
See full menu

Location

1275 K Street NW

Washington DC

Sunday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 5:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Centrolina

No reviews yet

Online Market hours: 12 pm - 8:30 pm. Centrolina Dinner Menu hours: 5:00pm - 9:00pm.
Available seven days a week and orders will be available for pick up at Centrolina’s MARKET entrance, 30 minutes after ordering. Please scroll down for all menus.

Presidential Scoops

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Gregorys Coffee

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Midtown Center DC

No reviews yet

honest food made from scratch - breakfast, bowls, toasts, sandwiches, smoothies, froyo, ice cream - family owned - community cafe

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston