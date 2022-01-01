Go
Paul French Bakery & Cafe

A fast-casual French café. Eating well to live well since 1889. Good food, good people. PAUL is the product of a family of bakers from Northern France. For more than five generations, PAUL has been perpetuating the love of bread, sharing, and simple pleasures.

2001 International Drive #1856G

Popular Items

Croissant$3.99
A firm favorite at breakfast or as a snack with coffee or tea, Wonderful and warm from the oven.
Ham, Egg & Cheese Croissant$6.29
Paris ham, egg, and cheddar cheese on a warm croissant.
Chocolate Croissants$3.99
A firm favorite at breakfast or as a snack with coffee or tea, Wonderful and warm from the oven.
Sausage, Egg & Cheese Croissant$6.99
Sausage, egg, and cheddar cheese on a warm croissant.
Almond Croissant$4.59
A PAUL croissant filled with frangipane (almond-flavored sweet pastry cream), smothered with flaked almonds and baked. Please note: this product contains alcohol.
Paris Ham & Cheese Sandwich$10.99
Paris ham, swiss cheese & butter spread on a traditional baguette.
Donuts, Cheese Puffs, Viens$10.00
Apricot Anglaise$5.99
A creamy filling on a crispy puff pastry topped with apricots.
Canele Rum Bite$4.99
A Bordeaux Region of France specialty, it's caramelized on the outside, soft in the middle, and fragrant with rum and vanilla.
Location

Mclean VA

Sunday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Monday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 8:00 pm
