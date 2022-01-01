Go
Toast

Paul French Bakery & Cafe

A fast-casual French café. Eating well to live well since 1889. Good food, good people. PAUL is the product of a family of bakers from Northern France. For more than five generations, PAUL has been perpetuating the love of bread, sharing, and simple pleasures.

2000 Pennsylvania Ave NW

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Ham, Egg & Cheese Croissant$6.29
Paris ham, egg, and cheddar cheese on a warm croissant.
Almond Croissant$4.59
A PAUL croissant filled with frangipane (almond-flavored sweet pastry cream), smothered with flaked almonds and baked. Please note: this product contains alcohol.
Croissant$3.99
A firm favorite at breakfast or as a snack with coffee or tea, Wonderful and warm from the oven.
Lavazza Coffee Medium$2.89
Fruit Salad Cup$6.99
Seasonal fruit salad.
Napoleon - Millefeuille$7.99
A vanilla custard pastry slice, the millefeuille is an irresistible combination of a baked buttery puff pastry filled with rum-laced vanilla custard cream, topped with white fondant icing.
Paris Ham & Cheese Sandwich$10.99
Paris ham, swiss cheese & butter spread on a traditional baguette.
Donuts, Cheese Puffs, Viens$10.00
Chocolate Croissants$3.99
A firm favorite at breakfast or as a snack with coffee or tea, Wonderful and warm from the oven.
See full menu

Location

2000 Pennsylvania Ave NW

Washington DC

Sunday7:30 am - 4:30 pm
Monday7:30 am - 4:30 pm
Tuesday7:30 am - 4:30 pm
Wednesday7:30 am - 4:30 pm
Thursday7:30 am - 4:30 pm
Friday7:30 am - 4:30 pm
Saturday7:30 am - 4:30 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Beefsteak

No reviews yet

Our Hours of Operation are 10:30am- 8pm Monday- Friday, Closed Saturday and Sunday

Duke's Grocery

No reviews yet

East London-inspired gastropub in Foggy Bottom serving DC's Best Burger, hearty sandwiches, plenty of salads & sides plus a full bar. Happy Hour 12-7pm. Weekend Brunch is always buzzing.

&pizza

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Capo Deli Western Market

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston