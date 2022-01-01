Go
South Street, Philadelphia. A cultural mecca of edgy style, diverse groups, and of course, great food.
Las Vegas, Nevada. Energetic, fun, flashy, and of course, where nothing but the best food will do.
Enter Paulie’s South Street Steaks and Sweet Scoops. An original concept, Paulie’s is a family owned establishment, conceived and born right here in the Las Vegas valley. Paulie’s Owner-Chef Marcus Morin shakes things up, by infusing great flavors, fresh ingredients, and the “Spirit of South Street” to offer the very best Cheesesteak and Ice Cream, west of the Mississippi River (and maybe east of it too ;)
Small Fries Straight Cut$4.95
WhizBang$13.95
Wit or Wit Out
Jalopy Fries$11.95
Fried pork belly, onions, avocado, roasted garlic
Large Fries Staight Cut$7.95
Spicy Jalapeno Avocado$14.95
Jalepeno's peppers onions avocado
Wagu French Dip$14.95
Stout Beer Aujus, Roasted Wagu Beef, Swiss
The Original$13.95
Sharp American, Fontina
California Love$14.95
American, Lettuce, tomato, Avocado
Philly Fries$11.95
Cheesesteak meat, onions, beer and cheese Hwiz
Mushroom$13.95
Mushrooms, Fontina, Provolone
6020 West Craig Road Suite 140

Las Vegas NV

Sunday11:00 am - 8:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 9:00 pm
