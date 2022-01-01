PAULIE'S South Street Steaks
South Street, Philadelphia. A cultural mecca of edgy style, diverse groups, and of course, great food.
Las Vegas, Nevada. Energetic, fun, flashy, and of course, where nothing but the best food will do.
Enter Paulie’s South Street Steaks and Sweet Scoops. An original concept, Paulie’s is a family owned establishment, conceived and born right here in the Las Vegas valley. Paulie’s Owner-Chef Marcus Morin shakes things up, by infusing great flavors, fresh ingredients, and the “Spirit of South Street” to offer the very best Cheesesteak and Ice Cream, west of the Mississippi River (and maybe east of it too ;)
6020 West Craig Road Suite 140
6020 West Craig Road Suite 140
Las Vegas NV
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:30 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 8:30 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 9:00 pm
