Paulie's Italian

A classic Italian Red sauce restaurant for your home.

7 S King St.

No reviews yet

Popular Items

Spaghetti and Meatballs$17.99
resh spaghetti pasta, marinara and house-made pork and beef meatballs
Caesar Salad$6.00
Crisp romaine / creamy Caesar dressing
crunchy croutons / Parmesan cheese
(Dressing served on the side)
Lasagna$17.99
Layers of house-made pasta, ricotta & mozzarella cheeses and house-made pork and beef Bolognese baked to a bubbling perfection
Fried Mozzarella$5.00
Marinara sauce / shaved parmesan cheese
Rigatoni Alfredo$9.99
Fresh rigatoni pasta combined with a rich, garlic & Parmesan cream sauce
Three Cheese Stuffed Manicotti$11.00
Manicotti pasta stuffed with Parmesan, ricotta and
mozzarella cheeses smothered in marinara sauce
Rigatoni Salsiccia$14.99
Rigatoni pasta tossed with marinara sauce and crumbled fennel sausage
Shrimp Fra Diavolo$18.99
Fresh spaghetti tossed with a a spiced marinara sauce and sautéed shrimp
Antipasto Salad$9.00
Romaine / mixed greens / soppressata / calabrese / olives / capers pickled veggies / herb & red wine vinaigrette served on the side (Dressing served on the side.)
Rigatoni alla Vodka$9.99
Rigatoni pasta tossed in a light tomato, vodka-cream sauce
Location

7 S King St.

Leesburg VA

Sunday10:30 am - 12:00 am
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Saturday10:30 am - 12:00 am
