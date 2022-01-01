Go
Paul's Pizza and Hot Dogs

Come in and enjoy!

3044 S. Wolf Road

Popular Items

French Fries -Large$3.00
Hot Dog$3.99
Hot Dogs include: Mustard, Relish, Onion, Pickle, Tomato, Celery Salt & Sports Peppers
Italian Beef
All Sandwiches Served on Turano French Bread
Gyros$8.50
Cucumber Sauce, Tomato, Onion
Cheeseburger$8.75
Everything includes: Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Mustard, & Ketchup
Cheese Slice$3.50
Meatball Sandwich
All Sandwiches Served on Turano French Bread
Mozzarella Sticks$4.25
French Fries -Small$2.15
Cheese Fries$2.95
3044 S. Wolf Road

Westchester IL

Sunday11:00 am - 12:00 am
Monday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 12:00 am
