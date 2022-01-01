Paul's Pizza and Hot Dogs
Come in and enjoy!
3044 S. Wolf Road
Popular Items
Location
3044 S. Wolf Road
Westchester IL
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
|Monday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 12:00 am
Nearby restaurants
Food for Thought - Westbrook
Whether you're feeding your team, client meeting, or out of town guests, let Food For Thought's Bistro Café at Westbrook make your moment exceptional. Order from dozens of items below, or contact us and let our scratch kitchen build a menu just right for any occasion.
Priscillas Ultimate Soul Food Cafeteria- Hillside
Southern style comfort food. Enjoy a taste of the south in the north!
Protein Bar & Kitchen
2040 York Road Oak Brook, IL 60523
Egg Harbor Cafe
Online Order for curbside pick up!