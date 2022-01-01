Go
Paul's Rib Shack Barbecue

We love serving you craft barbecue, smoked over a live, wood fire and full of our signature flavor and tenderness. The menu is mostly a la carte, and we recommend a half pound of meat per person.

BBQ

4800 Nelson Rd • $$

Avg 4.4 (38 reviews)

Popular Items

5 Bean Smoked Beans$5.00
We craft our beans with five different beans with a sweat tangy sauce and a hint of spice.
1/4 lb Pulled Pork$4.38
Sweet and tangy, our pulled pork is a easy to eat and will have you coming back for more. (Note, pic is of sandwich, but this is just the meat)
1/4 lb Brisket$6.50
You'll be surprised by how much you love our tender turkey pack with flavor. Move over Thanksgiving, turkey has a new time to shine.
1/4 lb Turkey$4.00
You'll be surprised by how much you love our tender turkey pack with flavor. Move over Thanksgiving, turkey has a new time to shine.
Brisket Sandwich$9.00
Sliced or chopped brisket on a toasted, buttery brioche bun. Slathered in as ju and smoky flair.
Pulled Pork Sandwich$8.00
Juicy, smoky pulled pork meats a toasted brioche bun. A classic.
Blackberry Rum Sauce Bread Pudding$3.50
Light yet rich, fluffy yet pack with flavor, our bread pudding is the bomb. Don't get us started on the blackberry sauce.
Smoked Red Beans & Rice$5.00
We are proud of our Louisiana flair. Our red beans are full of peppery goodness and our house-made sausage.
1/4 lb Pork Ribs$4.75
Sweet and tangy, our pulled pork is a easy to eat and will have you coming back for more. (Note, pic is of sandwich, but this is just the meat)
Smoked Mac$6.00
Our five cheese, creamy smoked mac is rich, packed with lots of cheesy flavors, and a perfect companion to our meat.
Attributes and Amenities

Live Music
Online Ordering
TV
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Outdoor Seating
Pet Friendly
Takeout

Location

4800 Nelson Rd

Lake Charles LA

SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

