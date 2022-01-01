Go
Toast

Paul's Drive In

Classic drive-thru and dine-in burger joint with ice cream desserts, fair prices, and fast service.

10424 Blue Ridge Blvd

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

10424 Blue Ridge Blvd

Kansas City MO

SundayClosed
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Chick-In-Waffle - Bannister

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy our crispy fried buttermilk chicken on top of a delicious soft waffle with your personal choice of our amazing different selections!

Providence Pizza

No reviews yet

No Crust Left Behind!

Long-Bell Pizza Co.

No reviews yet

Thanks for your support!

Tanner's Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

At Tanner’s Bar & Grill, we offer food that is tasty, beer that is ice cold and service that is always friendly. Stop by for lunch and dinner specials including BBQ for Saturday and Sunday, Booga Mania on Monday, Taco Tuesday, Grilled Chicken sandwiches on Wednesdays, Steak Night Thursday, and Meatloaf on Friday. Want more? Don’t miss our charred Buffalo Wings, World Famous “Chicken Lips” and homemade desserts! We're packing the place with over 50 HD TVs for game viewing, karaoke nights, band nights, full-service bar, patios, and a robust game room!

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston