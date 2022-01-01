Paul's Drive In
Classic drive-thru and dine-in burger joint with ice cream desserts, fair prices, and fast service.
10424 Blue Ridge Blvd
Location
Kansas City MO
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:00 am - 9:00 pm
