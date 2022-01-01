Go
Toast

Pauly's pizza joint

Full Service East Coast Style Pizzeria

6780 Miramar Rd #10

No reviews yet
See full menu

Location

6780 Miramar Rd #10

San Diego CA

Sunday10:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 9:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

Nearby restaurants

Better Buzz Miramar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Nomadic Pizza Trolley

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Kings and Convicts Miramar

No reviews yet

Come in and enjoy!

Cutwater Spirits Tasting Room & Kitchen

No reviews yet

Our Tasting Room & Kitchen is the heart and soul of the Cutwater distillery, however the health and safety of our patrons, team, and community will always be our number one priority. To comply with the most recent direction from government and health officials, our Miramar Tasting Room & Kitchen is only open for DELIVERY until further notice.
In 2017 we opened what has quickly been touted as one of San Diego’s top bars and restaurants. Check out our award-winning spirits and canned cocktails.

© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston