Pausa Bar & Cookery - San Mateo

Fresh and authentic Italian fare made from scratch with local ingredients, paired with an all Italian wine list, spritzes and craft cocktails.

223 E. 4th Ave

Popular Items

Striped Bass$38.00
roasted artichokes, fava beans, spinach fregola sarda, tomato brodo
Mix Chicory Salad$18.00
cara cara & blood orange, dates, pumpkin seeds, sheep ricotta salata, blood orange vinaigrette, dill.
Fried Arancini
wild mushrooms, tartufata, mozzarella, tomato sugo, parmigiano.
Pizza Margherita$19.00
tomatoes, house made mozzarella, basil, olive oil. (Pizzas are not sliced. Add a pizza slicer to your order for $9. Re-heating instructions: pre-heat oven to 425 cook for 4 minutes.)
Side Grilled Asparagus$16.00
lemon vinaigrette, pickled shallots, bolzanina, crispy 30 months prosciutto di parma
Buckwheat Butcher Ravioli$28.00
filled with pork, beef, sheep ricotta & fava leaves, beef demi-glace, green garlic foam, fava beans,pecorino romano, leek ash
Saffron Mezzi Rigatoni$26.00
braised pork sausage ragu, crispy sage, parmigiano reggiano
Pizza Salsiccia$26.00
tomatoes, house made pork sausage, house made mozzarella, basil, olive oil. (Pizzas are not sliced. Add a pizza slicer to your order for $9. Re-heating instructions: pre-heat oven to 425 cook for 4 minutes.)
Housemade Focaccia$3.50
3 pcs
Location

San Mateo CA

Sunday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday4:00 am - 3:59 am
Neighborhood Map

