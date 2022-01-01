Go
Pavement Coffeehouse | BU

We feel a deep connection with BU that dates back to the late 90s when our founder was a student.
The space is designed to be a crossroads of the campus. It offers the quick bite you need while you’re running to a class or has a “library” space where you can settle in to try to actually get some work done. .

736 Commonwealth Avenue

Popular Items

Build Your Own$2.50
Bagel toasted with cream cheese or spread with additions.
Iced Matcha Latte$5.25
Matcha green tea, milk or substitute, lightly sweetened.
Presto! Pesto!$9.50
eggs*, sharp cheddar, avocado, & sun dried tomato pesto on a bagel *contains dairy
Sunrise$7.75
applewood smoked bacon, eggs*, sharp cheddar on a lightly toasted bagel *contains dairy
Iced Vanilla Latte$5.50
Espresso with milk and house-made vanilla syrup, 16 oz.
Latte$4.75
Espresso with steamed milk or milk substitute, 12 oz.
Tequila Sunrise$9.00
applewood smoked bacon, eggs*, spicy diablo cream cheese*, pico de gallo, on a bagel *contains dairy
Location

Boston MA

Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
SaturdayClosed
