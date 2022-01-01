Go
Pavement Coffeehouse | Newbury St.

Our love of coffee, bagels, and Back Bay brownstones is perfectly combined on our front patio where you can kick back and people watch on one of Boston’s most classic and noteworthy streets. It’s charming, we promise.

286 Newbury Street

Popular Items

Tequila Sunrise$9.00
applewood smoked bacon, eggs*, spicy diablo cream cheese*, pico de gallo, on a bagel *contains dairy
Iced Matcha Latte$5.25
Matcha green tea, milk or substitute, lightly sweetened.
Build Your Own$2.50
Bagel toasted with cream cheese or spread with additions.
Bagel, as is$2.50
Freshly baked bagel from our bakery.
Iced Vanilla Latte$5.50
Espresso with milk and house-made vanilla syrup, 16 oz.
Presto! Pesto!$9.50
eggs*, sharp cheddar, avocado, & sun dried tomato pesto on a bagel *contains dairy
Sunrise$7.75
applewood smoked bacon, eggs*, sharp cheddar on a lightly toasted bagel *contains dairy
Egg & Cheese$6.75
eggs* and sharp cheddar on a lightly toasted bagel *contains dairy
Location

286 Newbury Street

Boston MA

Sunday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Monday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Tuesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Wednesday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Thursday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Friday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
Saturday7:00 am - 4:00 pm
