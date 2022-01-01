Go
Pavilion Food & Spirits

Ingredient driven, seasonal food and spirits.

126 South Main Street

Popular Items

Slow-Roasted Beets$14.00
whipped goat's milk feta, pistachio, husk cherry, cured olive
Castelvetrano Olives$6.00
calabrian chili, orange, fennel pollen
Our Country Bread$5.00
cultured butter
Crispy Brussels Sprouts$6.00
fish sauce vinaigrette
Ora King Salmon$38.00
butter beans, escarole, green olives, preserved meyer lemon vinaigrette
14oz Creekstone Farm Prime Striploin$48.00
smoked fingerling potatoes, sauce au poivre
Green Thumb Farms Fingerlings$6.00
applewood smoked, garlic mayo
Herb-Roasted Farm Half Chicken$30.00
farro, kale. winter squash, black truffle jus
Roasted NHMC Mushrooms$8.00
sesame oil, smoked shoyu
Delta Green Asparagus$9.00
harissa, labne, mint
Location

126 South Main Street

Wolfeboro NH

Sunday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday4:30 pm - 9:00 pm
