Pawleys Island restaurants you'll love

Go
Pawleys Island restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Pawleys Island

Pawleys Island's top cuisines

Pizza
Pizza
American
Breakfast & Brunch
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Cake
Bakeries
Chicken
Chicken
Bagels
Scroll right

Must-try Pawleys Island restaurants

Eggs Up Grill image

SANDWICHES • GRILL

Eggs Up Grill

115 Willbrook Boulevard, Pawleys Island

Avg 4.6 (1501 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Side Blueberry Muffin$3.39
Side French Toast$2.79
More about Eggs Up Grill
Parlor Doughnuts - Pawleys Island image

 

Parlor Doughnuts - Pawleys Island

11359 Hwy, Pawleys Island

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Parlor Doughnuts - Pawleys Island
Restaurant banner

 

Piccolo Paesano

9180 Ocean Hwy., Pawleys island

No reviews yet
Takeout
More about Piccolo Paesano
Island Bar and Grill Pawleys Island image

 

Island Bar and Grill Pawleys Island

10744 OCEAN HWY, PAWLEYS ISLAND

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
12 JUMBO PREMIUM WINGS$12.00
Choose from a variety of flavors and
served with ranch or blue cheese.
PHILLY$13.00
Chicken or shaved steak, sauteed onions, peppers, mushrooms & melted provolone. Served with our hand-cut fries.
6 JUMBO PREMIUM WINGS$7.00
Choose from a variety of flavors and
served with ranch or blue cheese.
More about Island Bar and Grill Pawleys Island
Restaurant banner

 

Pawley's Tap & Pour

13089 Ocean Hwy A4, Pawleys Island

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
More about Pawley's Tap & Pour
Map

More near Pawleys Island to explore

Mount Pleasant

Avg 4.5 (49 restaurants)

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Murrells Inlet

Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)

Isle Of Palms

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

North Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Conway

Avg 4.7 (6 restaurants)

Goose Creek

No reviews yet

Moncks Corner

Avg 3.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Georgetown

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Myrtle Beach

Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)

Charleston

Avg 4.4 (100 restaurants)

Florence

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Sumter

No reviews yet

Lumberton

Avg 4.4 (6 restaurants)

Hartford

Avg 4.4 (33 restaurants)

San Francisco

Avg 4.4 (372 restaurants)

New York

Avg 4.3 (818 restaurants)

Kansas City

Avg 4.5 (147 restaurants)

Grand Rapids

Avg 4.4 (98 restaurants)

Cleveland

Avg 4.4 (221 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston