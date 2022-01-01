Pawtucket restaurants you'll love

wildflour bakery cafe image

SMOOTHIES

wildflour bakery cafe

727 East Ave, Pawtucket

Avg 4.5 (1162 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chocolate Chip Scone$3.75
(nf) house scone - chocolate chips
GF Double Chocolate Cupcake$4.25
(gf)(nf)(sf) gluten free chocolate cake - chocolate frosting - sprinkles
GF Carrot Cake Cupcake$4.25
(gf)(nf) gluten free carrot cake - vegan cream cheese frosting
More about wildflour bakery cafe
Garden Grille image

 

Garden Grille

727 East Ave, Pawtucket

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Reuben$13.00
Pastrami Spiced Seitan, 1000 Island, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, Rye Bread. Served with Corn Chips & Pickle Spear.
(VO)
Sriracha Buffalo Cauliflower$11.00
Tempura Battered & Fried Cauliflower Tossed in Sriracha Buffalo Sauce Served with Ranch and Celery
(GF)(V)
Caesar Salad$12.00
Romaine, Chickpeas, Red Onion, Capers, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Caesar Dressing, Croutons.
-caesar dressing served on the side-
(V)(GFO)
More about Garden Grille
Murphy's Law image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Murphy's Law

2 George St, Pawtucket

Avg 4.2 (1367 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
CALAMARI$11.99
fried calamari tossed with garlic butter, cherry peppers served with marinara
MURPHYS NACHOS$11.99
tri colored tortillas, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, nacho cheese, salsa & sour cream
WINGS$9.99
fresh chicken wings, fried and served plain or tossed in a sauce
More about Murphy's Law
Roast House Pub & Restaurant image

CHICKEN WINGS

Roast House Pub & Restaurant

176 Columbus ave, Pawtucket

Avg 4.2 (750 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Chicken Quesadilla$13.99
Chicken & Chips$13.99
Buffalo Strips$9.79
More about Roast House Pub & Restaurant
Arigna Irish Pub & Coal Fire Kitchen image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Arigna Irish Pub & Coal Fire Kitchen

507 Armistice Blvd, Pawtucket

Avg 4 (264 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
FRY BASKET$6.99
Signature Hand cut fries.
COAL WINGS$13.99
10 Signature Dry Rub coal fired wings served with celery/carrot & blue cheese. Sauces are additional charge.
TENDERS$10.99
fresh chicken tenders, flash fried and served plain or tossed in a sauce.
More about Arigna Irish Pub & Coal Fire Kitchen
D'Angelo image

WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES

D'Angelo

216 Broadway, Pawtucket

Avg 4.4 (1762 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Thanksgiving Toasted
Root Beer
Lays Baked$1.29
More about D'Angelo
Restaurant banner

 

10 Rocks Tapas Bar & Restaurant

1091 main street, pawtucket

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
3 Eggs Omelette Chorizo$10.00
Expresso coffee Double shot$4.20
Ma Culum Mandioca / Yucca Fries$7.00
More about 10 Rocks Tapas Bar & Restaurant
Restaurant banner

 

Five Corners Pizza

11 Benefit Street, Pawtucket

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
More about Five Corners Pizza

Fish And Chips

Reuben

Nachos

Quesadillas

