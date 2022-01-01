Pawtucket restaurants you'll love
Pawtucket's top cuisines
Must-try Pawtucket restaurants
More about wildflour bakery cafe
SMOOTHIES
wildflour bakery cafe
727 East Ave, Pawtucket
|Popular items
|Chocolate Chip Scone
|$3.75
(nf) house scone - chocolate chips
|GF Double Chocolate Cupcake
|$4.25
(gf)(nf)(sf) gluten free chocolate cake - chocolate frosting - sprinkles
|GF Carrot Cake Cupcake
|$4.25
(gf)(nf) gluten free carrot cake - vegan cream cheese frosting
More about Garden Grille
Garden Grille
727 East Ave, Pawtucket
|Popular items
|Reuben
|$13.00
Pastrami Spiced Seitan, 1000 Island, Sauerkraut, Swiss Cheese, Pickles, Rye Bread. Served with Corn Chips & Pickle Spear.
(VO)
|Sriracha Buffalo Cauliflower
|$11.00
Tempura Battered & Fried Cauliflower Tossed in Sriracha Buffalo Sauce Served with Ranch and Celery
(GF)(V)
|Caesar Salad
|$12.00
Romaine, Chickpeas, Red Onion, Capers, Sun-dried Tomatoes, Caesar Dressing, Croutons.
-caesar dressing served on the side-
(V)(GFO)
More about Murphy's Law
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Murphy's Law
2 George St, Pawtucket
|Popular items
|CALAMARI
|$11.99
fried calamari tossed with garlic butter, cherry peppers served with marinara
|MURPHYS NACHOS
|$11.99
tri colored tortillas, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, nacho cheese, salsa & sour cream
|WINGS
|$9.99
fresh chicken wings, fried and served plain or tossed in a sauce
More about Roast House Pub & Restaurant
CHICKEN WINGS
Roast House Pub & Restaurant
176 Columbus ave, Pawtucket
|Popular items
|Chicken Quesadilla
|$13.99
|Chicken & Chips
|$13.99
|Buffalo Strips
|$9.79
More about Arigna Irish Pub & Coal Fire Kitchen
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Arigna Irish Pub & Coal Fire Kitchen
507 Armistice Blvd, Pawtucket
|Popular items
|FRY BASKET
|$6.99
Signature Hand cut fries.
|COAL WINGS
|$13.99
10 Signature Dry Rub coal fired wings served with celery/carrot & blue cheese. Sauces are additional charge.
|TENDERS
|$10.99
fresh chicken tenders, flash fried and served plain or tossed in a sauce.
More about D'Angelo
WRAPS • PIZZA • SALADS • SANDWICHES
D'Angelo
216 Broadway, Pawtucket
|Popular items
|Thanksgiving Toasted
|Root Beer
|Lays Baked
|$1.29
More about 10 Rocks Tapas Bar & Restaurant
10 Rocks Tapas Bar & Restaurant
1091 main street, pawtucket
|Popular items
|3 Eggs Omelette Chorizo
|$10.00
|Expresso coffee Double shot
|$4.20
|Ma Culum Mandioca / Yucca Fries
|$7.00
More about Five Corners Pizza
Five Corners Pizza
11 Benefit Street, Pawtucket