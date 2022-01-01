Pawtucket sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Pawtucket
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Murphy's Law
2 George St, Pawtucket
|Popular items
|CALAMARI
|$11.99
fried calamari tossed with garlic butter, cherry peppers served with marinara
|MURPHYS NACHOS
|$11.99
tri colored tortillas, lettuce, tomatoes, jalapenos, nacho cheese, salsa & sour cream
|WINGS
|$9.99
fresh chicken wings, fried and served plain or tossed in a sauce
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Arigna Irish Pub & Coal Fire Kitchen
507 Armistice Blvd, Pawtucket
|Popular items
|FRY BASKET
|$6.99
Signature Hand cut fries.
|COAL WINGS
|$13.99
10 Signature Dry Rub coal fired wings served with celery/carrot & blue cheese. Sauces are additional charge.
|TENDERS
|$10.99
fresh chicken tenders, flash fried and served plain or tossed in a sauce.