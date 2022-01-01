Cake in Pawtucket

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

wildflour bakery cafe

727 East Ave, Pawtucket

Avg 4.5 (1162 reviews)
Takeout
Apple Bundt Cake$5.50
(nf)(sf) apples - cinnamon - apple sauce
GF Carrot Cake Cupcake$4.25
(gf)(nf) gluten free carrot cake - vegan cream cheese frosting
GF Blueberry Coffee Cake Loaf$8.95
(gf) gluten free coffee cake - blueberry - walnut streusel
More about wildflour bakery cafe
Garden Grille

727 East Ave, Pawtucket

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Risotto Cakes$11.00
Served with Garlic & Red Pepper Aioli.
(V)(GF)
GF Carrot Cake Cupcake$4.25
(V)(GF)(NF)
More about Garden Grille
Murphy's Law

2 George St, Pawtucket

Avg 4.2 (1367 reviews)
Takeout
CHOCOLATE CAKE$6.99
PLAIN CHEESE CAKE$6.99
More about Murphy's Law
Arigna Irish Pub & Coal Fire Kitchen

507 Armistice Blvd, Pawtucket

Avg 4 (264 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CHOCOLATE CAKE$6.99
More about Arigna Irish Pub & Coal Fire Kitchen

