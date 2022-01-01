Cake in Pawtucket
Pawtucket restaurants that serve cake
wildflour bakery cafe
727 East Ave, Pawtucket
|Apple Bundt Cake
|$5.50
(nf)(sf) apples - cinnamon - apple sauce
|GF Carrot Cake Cupcake
|$4.25
(gf)(nf) gluten free carrot cake - vegan cream cheese frosting
|GF Blueberry Coffee Cake Loaf
|$8.95
(gf) gluten free coffee cake - blueberry - walnut streusel
Garden Grille
727 East Ave, Pawtucket
|Risotto Cakes
|$11.00
Served with Garlic & Red Pepper Aioli.
(V)(GF)
|GF Carrot Cake Cupcake
|$4.25
(V)(GF)(NF)
Murphy's Law
2 George St, Pawtucket
|CHOCOLATE CAKE
|$6.99
|PLAIN CHEESE CAKE
|$6.99