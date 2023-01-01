Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chips and salsa in Pawtucket

Pawtucket restaurants
Pawtucket restaurants that serve chips and salsa

Murphy's Law image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Murphy's Law

2 George St, Pawtucket

Avg 4.2 (1367 reviews)
Takeout
CHIPS AND SALSA$5.00
More about Murphy's Law
Main pic

 

Fiesta's Tex Mex - 295 Armistice Boulevard

295 Armistice Boulevard, Pawtucket

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Large Chips and Salsa$4.00
Large Chips, Salsa and Guacamole$6.00
More about Fiesta's Tex Mex - 295 Armistice Boulevard

