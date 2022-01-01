Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate brownies in Pawtucket

Go
Pawtucket restaurants
Toast

Pawtucket restaurants that serve chocolate brownies

Chocolate Brownie image

SMOOTHIES

wildflour bakery cafe

727 East Ave, Pawtucket

Avg 4.5 (1162 reviews)
Takeout
Chocolate Brownie$4.25
(gf)(nf) brownie - chocolate frosting
More about wildflour bakery cafe
Garden Grille image

 

Garden Grille

727 East Ave, Pawtucket

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
GF Chocolate Brownie$4.25
(V)(GF)(NF)
More about Garden Grille

Browse other tasty dishes in Pawtucket

Chicken Salad

Reuben

Mac And Cheese

Cupcakes

Cake

Pies

Carrot Cake

Garlic Bread

Map

More near Pawtucket to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Attleboro

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Cranston

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Johnston

Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)

East Providence

Avg 4.1 (9 restaurants)

North Attleboro

Avg 4.2 (9 restaurants)

Smithfield

Avg 4.8 (7 restaurants)

Plainville

Avg 4 (4 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Providence

Avg 4.5 (98 restaurants)

Worcester

Avg 4.5 (64 restaurants)

Boston

Avg 4.3 (496 restaurants)

Norwich

Avg 4.3 (8 restaurants)

Vineyard Haven

Avg 4.3 (14 restaurants)

Springfield

Avg 4.6 (20 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (518 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (827 restaurants)

San Diego

Avg 4.3 (683 restaurants)

Seattle

Avg 4.3 (537 restaurants)

Columbus

Avg 4.4 (329 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.5 (56 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston