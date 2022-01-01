Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Chocolate cake in
Pawtucket
/
Pawtucket
/
Chocolate Cake
Pawtucket restaurants that serve chocolate cake
SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES
Murphy's Law
2 George St, Pawtucket
Avg 4.2
(1367 reviews)
CHOCOLATE CAKE
$6.99
More about Murphy's Law
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
Arigna Irish Pub & Coal Fire Kitchen
507 Armistice Blvd, Pawtucket
Avg 4
(264 reviews)
CHOCOLATE CAKE
$6.99
More about Arigna Irish Pub & Coal Fire Kitchen
Browse other tasty dishes in Pawtucket
Quesadillas
Cupcakes
Mussels
Caesar Salad
Garlic Bread
Tacos
Chocolate Brownies
Fish And Chips
More near Pawtucket to explore
Providence
Avg 4.5
(98 restaurants)
Attleboro
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Cranston
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Johnston
Avg 4.3
(10 restaurants)
East Providence
Avg 4.1
(9 restaurants)
North Attleboro
Avg 4.2
(9 restaurants)
Smithfield
Avg 4.8
(7 restaurants)
Plainville
Avg 4
(4 restaurants)
Riverside
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Providence
Avg 4.5
(98 restaurants)
Worcester
Avg 4.5
(64 restaurants)
Boston
Avg 4.3
(496 restaurants)
Norwich
Avg 4.3
(8 restaurants)
Vineyard Haven
Avg 4.3
(14 restaurants)
Springfield
Avg 4.6
(20 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(518 restaurants)
Austin
Avg 4.4
(827 restaurants)
San Diego
Avg 4.3
(683 restaurants)
Seattle
Avg 4.3
(537 restaurants)
Columbus
Avg 4.4
(329 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.5
(56 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston