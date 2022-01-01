Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Chocolate cake in Pawtucket

Pawtucket restaurants
Pawtucket restaurants that serve chocolate cake

Murphy's Law image

SANDWICHES • FRENCH FRIES

Murphy's Law

2 George St, Pawtucket

Avg 4.2 (1367 reviews)
Takeout
CHOCOLATE CAKE$6.99
More about Murphy's Law
Arigna Irish Pub & Coal Fire Kitchen image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

Arigna Irish Pub & Coal Fire Kitchen

507 Armistice Blvd, Pawtucket

Avg 4 (264 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
CHOCOLATE CAKE$6.99
More about Arigna Irish Pub & Coal Fire Kitchen

