Cupcakes in Pawtucket

Pawtucket restaurants
Pawtucket restaurants that serve cupcakes

SMOOTHIES

wildflour bakery cafe

727 East Ave, Pawtucket

Avg 4.5 (1162 reviews)
Takeout
S'Mores Cupcake$4.25
(nf) chocolate cake - vanilla frosting - marshmallow filling - crumbled topping - toasted marshmallow - ganache
GF Chocolate Peanut Butter Cupcake$4.25
(gf) gluten free chocolate cake - peanut butter filling - peanut butter frosting - maple roasted peanuts - ganache
GF Lemon Lavender Cupcake$4.25
(gf)(nf) gluten free lemon cake -lemon curd filling - lavender frosting
More about wildflour bakery cafe
Garden Grille

727 East Ave, Pawtucket

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
GF Double Chocolate Cupcake$4.25
(V)(GF)(NF)(SF)
GF Chocolate Peanut Butter Cupcake$4.25
(V)(GF)
S'mores Cupcake$4.25
(V)(NF) Chocolate Cake, Vanilla Frosting, Marshmallow Filling, Torched Marshmallow, Ganache, Crumble Topping
More about Garden Grille

